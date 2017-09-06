“The World in Fargo-Moorhead Diversity” Exhibit Opens at the Fargo Public Library

Each individual photographed for the exhibit will tell their full stories in person at the library September 17

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Public Library’s is highlighting the importance of diversity.

They are putting on “The World in Fargo-Moorhead Diversity” exhibit now through October 1 to show all the kinds of people that live in this community.

The exhibit features pictures of people from around the area that were all born outside Fargo, each of them having their own life stories to tell.

Each photo will have a plaque underneath it soon to give the name and a fact about themselves.

“Working at the Fargo Public Library, we serve all the citizens of Fargo,” said branch Services Manager Lori West. “The collection, our programs, we try to represent that in really everything we do so that we’re serving everyone well.”

