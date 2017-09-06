Alexandria Community Ready to Support Local Teen Reunited with Family After Alleged Abduction

Alexandria Police now have new information in the case

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Fifteen-year-old Jasmine Block went missing on August 8th.

She was located Tuesday in rural Grant County just 20 miles from her home in Alexandria.

Alexandria Police now have new information in the case and the community is celebrating the return of one of their own.

“She’s an amazing woman with a lot of strength,” said Alexandria Police Chief Richard Wyffels.

For nearly a month, police say the teen endured sexual assault and constant threats with a weapon.

Far too often, something like this becomes a tragic end result, but this time, a young woman’s bravery and ingenuity led to a reunion.

“The best possible scenario we could have for the City of Alexandria and the whole area,” said Mayor Sara Carlson.

Police say the teen was held by her alleged captors for 29 days never being left alone, but when she got her first opportunity, she took it in order to rescue herself and to be reunited with her family.

“It was from there that she escaped when the three men left her alone to get food,” Chief Wyffels said. “When Jasmine escaped, she bravely ran from door to door of nearby properties trying to find someone to help. She eventually swam across a portion of Thompson Lake in Grant County to a residential area where she located a man and asked him to call 911.”

The teen knew her alleged abductor, Thomas Barker,32, of Carlos, Minnesota who was a family acquaintance.

Joshua Holby, 31, also of Carlos and Steven Powers, 20, of Mankato, are being held on probable cause kidnapping, assault and false imprisonment.

The community stands ready to support Jasmine as she recovers from her ordeal.

“The three abductors will have to be dealt with, but the best case scenario is that she is alive and we will let her recuperate, we will celebrate, and we will envelop her with our love from this community,” Mayor Carlson said.

Details about the assault are being withheld as this is still an active investigation.

Specific charges will be determined by the Douglas County Attorney.