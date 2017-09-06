Alexandria Teen Reunited with Family After Alleged Abduction

Police arrested three people associated with Jasmine Block's disappearance

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A teenage girl from Alexandria made a dramatic escape from her captors after she was kidnapped nearly a month ago.

Alexandria Police have new information in the case.

Jasmine Block, 15, was located Tuesday in rural Grant County just 20 miles from her home in Alexandria.

She went missing on August 8th.

Authorities have confirmed that Thomas Barker and Joshua Holby of Carlos and Steven Powers of Mankato are in custody on probable cause of kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault.

According to authorities, Barker is a family acquaintance and Block agreed to leave with him to his house in Carlos.

The teen told police she was then restrained with zip ties, repeatedly sexually assaulted and threatened with weapons.

She was held for 29 days and took her first opportunity to free herself and find help on Tuesday when she was left alone.

“It was from there that she escaped when the three men left her alone to get food,” said Alexandria Police Chief Richard Wyffels. “This was first time she was left alone in 29 days. When Jasmine escaped, she bravely ran from door to door of nearby properties trying to find someone to help. She eventually swam across a portion of Thompson Lake in Grant County to a residential area where she located a man and asked him to call 911.”

Details about the assault are being withheld as this is still an active investigation.

Specific charges will be determined by the Douglas County Attorney.

Coming up at 9, we’ll share how the community is responding to Jasmine’s bravery and her safe return home.