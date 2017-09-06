Bismarck Police Seeking Guidance on Religious Ceremony Issues

BISMARCK, ND — The Bismarck Police Department is seeking guidance after a religious ceremony at an apartment building.

Authorities say they were called to an apartment building where a Muslim couple was slaughtering sheep in the parking lot of an apartment building.

They say it was a religious ceremony and while the police say they want to be respectful of beliefs, livestock are not allowed in city limits.

Police say no one was arrested or charged but are seeking input on how to handle situations like this in the future.