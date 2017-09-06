Fargo’s Blind Joe Offers Advice on Singing on a National Stage

FARGO, ND — American Idol auditions are happening in Fargo and one famous singer is telling us what it is like to perform on a national stage.

Blind Joe is originally from Fargo and auditioned for the 9th season of NBC’s the Voice.

After getting through a few rounds, the Fargo native was sent home, but he said the exposure from the show has helped make his dreams come true.

He has been able to perform in a ton of different places and create a new performance each time with his music.

“I have a phrase that I like to use, ‘fake it till you make it.’ You know and just try to calm yourself as best you can. The key is just to get out there and put a smile on your face and do your best, sing your heart out, and you know, hope it goes well,” Blind Joe said.

He said that although it can be nerve-racking to get up there in front of hundreds of people, pursuing his passion has been worth it.