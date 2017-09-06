F-M Minimalists Meet, Talk on Improving Lives

FARGO, ND — The F-M Minimalists are having their first official meeting at Skaff apartments in Fargo.

The group is catering to people in the metro who have a passion for minimalism and different minimalist activities.

The group leader said what’s awesome about the organization is that it teaches you that minimalism can be anything you want it to be.

The meetings are promoting enthusiasts to get together and share different ideas and how they can improve them.

“If you’re very passionate about having a bunch of posters on your wall and you call that minimalist, that’s what it is. It’s essentially a forum for people to kind of get together and see how they can reduce the things that they own kind of in their own perspective,” said Brett Drevlow, the community leader.

If you are interested in joining the group, Drevlow says you can find them on Facebook.