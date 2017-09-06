Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges in Grand Forks Stabbing

When authorities arrived, the suspect was gone, but they found Parisien, who matched witness descriptions, a few blocks away

GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing of two people, one of whom is a pregnant woman.

Jordan Parisien,29, who has no permanent address, is facing two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and criminal trespass.

Police say neighbors in the apartment building called for help after seeing a suspicious person climb the balcony to the apartment where the stabbing happened.

Police say after questioning they believe he is responsible for attacking a man and a pregnant woman who live in the apartment.

Police say they believe the attack was random.