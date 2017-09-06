Moorhead Preps for Greater Moorhead Days Celebration

Erin Wencl

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Fall is right around the corner, which means Greater Days of Moorhead is back.

The festival officially began at 5 p.m. with the Bridge Bash, which had games, food trucks and musical performances by Brat Pack Radio and the Shuttles.

The Greater Moorhead Parade will be tomorrow at 6 and will be “school-spirit” themed.

Events will be put on every day through September 14.

“It’s a really fun event because it’s starting at the fall of the year. Everybody is getting back to school. Things are happening so it’s kind of fun to do a fall activity with the community.”

A majority of the events at Greater Moorhead Days are free.

If you’d like a full schedule of events, click here.

