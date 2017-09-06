Prairie Roots Food Co-Op Celebrates Grand Opening

FARGO, ND — Prairie Roots Food Co-Op in downtown Fargo is celebrating its grand opening.

They are inviting you to come out to their store and try an array of different produce and organic items from local farmers.

This week, the co-op is offering free activities including yoga, Zumba, acupuncture, massages, and cheese tasting.

The stores marketing coordinator says they want people to understand the benefits of eating organic foods and how it can also help save some extra change.

“If you shop well you can actually get a ton for money, which is cool because some of our local ingredients that are either in season or by local farmers they’re actually cheaper than the conventional stuff that you can find at other grocery stores.”

The free sessions will be going on throughout this week and next week but will continue for a charge throughout the year.