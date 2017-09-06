President Trump Visits Mandan for Speech on Tax Reform

MANDAN, ND — President Donald Trump gave a speech to a crowd of hundreds in Mandan about his proposed tax reform.

It was his first time being in the state since his inauguration.

During Donald Trump’s first visit to North Dakota as president, he praised the state, saying it is a role model for the economy he wishes to see throughout the rest of the United States.

He also urged voters to put America first.

He told the crowd he aims to protect small businesses and family farms throughout the country by eliminating the death tax.

Mr. Trump congratulated the state on their low unemployment rates, saying it’s about half of the national average.

Democratic U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp flew in with the president on Air Force One and was invited to the stage along with other state Republicans.

President Trump claimed he will heavily simplify the tax code, saying 95 percent of Americans will be able to file returns on a single page.

“We’re going to be switching from a world-wide tax system that encourages companies to keep their funds off shore to a territorial system that encourages companies to bring their profits back home to America where that money belongs,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump emphasized working with both Republicans and Democrats to pass his new tax code.

Recent numbers show while about 70 percent of Republicans support his tax plans, only about 20 percent of Democrats do.

On KVRR Local News at Nine, we’ll have more on what the people of North Dakota think about Mr. Trump’s first appearance in Mandan as president.