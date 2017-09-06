South Dakota Woman Sentenced for Assaulting a Baby

Moorhead Preps for Greater Moorhead Days Celebration
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Fall is right around the corner, which means Greater Days of Moorhead is back. The festival officially began at 5 p.m. with the Bridge Bash, which had games, food trucks and…
SIOUX FALLS, SD — A Parmelee, South Dakota woman is sentenced after being found guilty of assaulting a baby.
Charlee Spotted Tail, 22, will spend four months in jail for hitting a six-month-old baby twice in the head.
Prosecutors say Spotted Tail started a fight with a woman holding the baby in a store parking lot and tried to hit the woman but hit the baby instead.
They say she hit the baby one more time before running away.