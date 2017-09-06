South Dakota Woman Sentenced for Assaulting a Baby

Charlee Spotted Tail, 22, will spend four months in jail for hitting a six-month-old baby twice in the head
Erin Wencl

 

SIOUX FALLS, SD — A Parmelee, South Dakota woman is sentenced after being found guilty of assaulting a baby.

Charlee Spotted Tail, 22, will spend four months in jail for hitting a six-month-old baby twice in the head.

Prosecutors say Spotted Tail started a fight with a woman holding the baby in a store parking lot and tried to hit the woman but hit the baby instead.

They say she hit the baby one more time before running away.

