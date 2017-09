BREAKING NEWS: Federal Judge Blocks Construction on the F-M Diversion Project

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — U.S. District Judge John Tunheim has blocked construction on the F-M Diversion.

Tunheim has ruled that the project needs to obtain the necessary permits from Minnesota before construction can proceed.

Minnesota so far has rejected the permits.

The $2.2 billion proposal calls for a diversion channel to carry floodwaters around the Fargo area.

The F-M Diversion Authority and Army Corps of Engineers want to proceed with work on the North Dakota side without waiting for Minnesota’s approval.

Tunheim says there’s no question that Fargo and Moorhead need permanent flood protection.

He urged the parties to work together to find common ground.