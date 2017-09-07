Country Star Jo Dee Messina Announces She’s Battling Cancer

Jo Dee Messina, whose hits include "I'm Alright" and "Bye Bye", has posted on her website that she is battling cancer.
TJ Nelson

She didn’t specify the kind of cancer but says she is “working closely with a team to explore all options.”

The 47-year-old singer said she is postponing her 2017 tour dates after October 7.

Messina is a Massachusetts native and had a string of hits in the late ’90s.

She was the first female country artist to score three multiple-week number 1 hits from the same album.

