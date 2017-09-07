Fall-Winter Outlook

You Might Like
Jasmine Block Shares Story of Survival: "She's a Warrior"
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Three suspects charged in the kidnapping and assault of a 15-year-old girl from Alexandria made their initial court appearances. Thirty-two-year-old Thomas Barker, a family friend, is charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, assault with a dangerous…
Community Leaders Urge Everyone to Recognize the Signs of Abuse and Abduction
FARGO, ND -- Jasmine Block and Savana Greywind were abducted allegedly by people that they knew. Community leaders are urging everyone to know the warning signs in order to help save a life. Organizations…
Hundreds Attend Funeral for Savanna Greywind in Fargo
FARGO, ND -- Hundreds of mourners, many of them wearing red shirts, gathered to remember Savanna Greywind. The funeral at First Assembly Church for the 22-year-old included Native American songs and prayer and tributes…