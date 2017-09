Fargo Police Track Down Missing Restaurant Owner

Fargo Police Department

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police say the owner of multiple restaurants who was reported missing in May, has been found.

Rodolfo Garcia owns three Romo’s Mexican Restaurant locations and the now closed Magnolia’s restaurant in downtown Fargo.

A Fargo detective followed up with a lead and another agency made personal contact.

Garcia says he is fine but does not want people to know where he is.

Police say this not considered a criminal matter and the missing person report will be closed.