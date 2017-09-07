Greater Moorhead Days Offers Food, Fun, Music and a Big ‘Ol Bridge Bash

The second annual event gave the Moorhead Business Association a chance to block off the 1st Avenue North Bridge

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Greater Moorhead Days has kicked off a week packed full of events for all ages with the first event, Bridge Bash.

Many different food trucks lined the sides of the bridge, bands played music on their center stage, and hundreds of people took part in games hosted by different organizations.

Aside from all of the activities happening on the bridge, free water events were happening by the river.

“We close the 1st Avenue North bridge in Moorhead,” said David Hunstad, who is the executive director of the Moorhead Business Association. “We bring food trucks, a big stage with bands and live music and invite the students population and kind of brush elbows and get to know Moorhead a little better. It’s our way to say welcome and we’re glad you’re here to the students at our colleges and universities.”

Greater Moorhead Days will be hosting events all week until September 14th.