Hear from Alexandria Teen, Reunited with Family, Tonight on KVRR Local News @ 9

Prosecutors say was transported in a duffel bag, kept in a closet and "treated like animal" over the 29 days she was missing

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Charges are filed against three man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl from Alexandria.

Thirty-two-year-old Thomas Barker, a family friend, is charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon and false imprisonment.

Steven Powers is charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment.

Joshua Holby is charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment.

She was allegedly restrained with zip ties and repeatedly physically and sexually assaulted by Barker and Powers.

Hear from the teen and her family, tonight on KVRR Local News at 9.