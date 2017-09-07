HOPE Inc. 2017 Fashion Show

Break out the black-tie and see fashion in a whole new light.

The world of high fashion is finally starting to show us more variety in terms of models with different sizes, shapes and colors, and different physical abilities. Compared to what HOPE Inc.’s been doing for years in the Red River Valley region, though, high fashion is pretty late to the game.

For the sixth year, HOPE Inc. is hosting a fashion show for kids and adults with mobility issues. KVRR’s Morning Show has featured HOPE Inc. and its mission to bring athletics and sports to people with mobility issues in our region by doing a story on their sled-hockey challenge to the members of the KVRR news and production crew this past winter.

Their fashion show has a similar emphasis on health, since looking good and feeling good about your body is an important part of health and wellness. KVRR Morning Show anchor Emily Welker will be there at the fashion show this Sunday, September 10th at 2 p.m. at Horizon Middle School in Moorhead to help emcee with HOPE Inc.’s Bill Grommesh, and we’re hoping you can join them.

She sat down with HOPE Inc.’s Adair Grommesh live in-studio to talk about all the runway action you can expect this weekend, and why the show is bigger than ever this year! Check out the link for more information.

http://www.hopeinc.org/calendar.html