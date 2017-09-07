Hundreds Attend Funeral for Savanna Greywind in Fargo

Mayor Mahoney said the entire community lost a daughter
TJ Nelson

FARGO, ND — Hundreds of mourners, many of them wearing red shirts, gathered to remember Savanna Greywind.

The funeral at First Assembly Church for the 22-year-old included Native American songs and prayer and tributes from Spirit Lake Tribal Chairwoman Myra Pearson and Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.

Pearson said she couldn’t find the words to express what happened, but says it has brought communities together and she believes “something great is going to come out of this.”

Mahoney said the entire community lost a daughter.

The red shirts are meant to honor Greywind and other indigenous women killed or missing.

Two of Greywind’s neighbors are charged with her murder and kidnapping.

  ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Three suspects charged in the kidnapping and assault of a 15-year-old girl from Alexandria made their initial court appearances. Thirty-two-year-old Thomas Barker, a family friend, is charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, assault with a dangerous…

