MSUM Falls to Southwest Minnesota State

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The MSUM Dragons drop to 1-1 on the season after Thursday’s loss to Southwest Minnesota State.

The Mustangs got out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter before going on to win the game 51-35.

MSUM will head to Winona State on September 16th.