Packathon Brings Community Together to Pack Food for Those in Need

The Great Plains Food Bank Hosts Their 5th Annual Pack-A-Thon

FARGO, ND — Groups from around the area are competing against one and other to see who can pack up the most food in the fastest time.

It’s all part of the Great Plains Food Bank as part of Packathon and there’s still time for you to get in on the action.

It’s about fighting hunger in the Red River Valley and Great Plains Food Bank’s Packathon is a great way to get involved.

The annual event allows people to form groups of up to 15 people, raise $450 and see how much food they can pack within an hour.

This is a fun way to help the food bank pack all of the produce and bulk product they get this time of year.

“They’re seeing what we can do as a team, it’s not just us,” said Cari Drees, who is the community engagement manager at the Great Plains Food Bank. “It is a whole community helping with financial donations and food donations and they’re getting a chance to touch and feel the product.”

Some of the volunteer teams include Merrill Lynch employees, Fill the Dome volunteers, and local churches.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t get your friends and family in on the fun.

“It’s something I think everybody can get behind one common thing that we can go out and fight,” said Matt Engen of Merrill Lynch.

The money raised from each group covers the expenses needed to ship the food out.

Packathon will continue through Friday at the Great Plains Food Bank.

The organization focuses on ending hunger through community partnerships.

If you would like to sign up a group, click here.