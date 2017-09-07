RedHawks Name Michael Schlact as Team’s 2nd Manager

Schlact was serving an interim role to close out the season

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced Thursday that they are removing the ‘interim’ title from Michael Schlact and named him the team’s second manager.

Schlact took over on August 13 after the team parted ways with Doug Simunic and helped the team go 16-8 in the final stretch of the year.

He joined the team in 2015 as the pitching coach, but played before that, even getting selected in the third round of the 2004 draft.

Schlact says he thinks his playing days helped him to become a better coach.

“I recognize how hard it is,” Schlact said. “I recognize that in a lot of cases, these players are here because they’re trying to get back to major league baseball or they’ve been removed from major league baseball. I’ve always prided myself and I’ve always had a passion for helping people and leading people. So, that’s a big part of this for me.”

The RedHawks finished the regular season 57-43 in a tie for the Wild Card.