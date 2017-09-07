Tech Tip Today: Make Room On Your Phone

Without deleting apps and photos.

It seems like these days there’s nothing a smartphone can’t do, and consequently, we’re doing more than ever on them. But with that advantage comes the disadvantage of continually running out of room on your phone. What do you do to make room without sacrificing apps you love to use, or photos that you want to keep?

Francie Black has the tips that will keep you from having to choose between beloved photos and useful apps in this week’s Tech Tip Today.