Coach of the Week: NDSU Volleyball’s Jennifer Lopez

Lopez and the Bison are 4-3 heading into the NDSU Invitational
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — Nearly half of North Dakota State’s volleyball roster consists of freshmen.

Six of the 13 Bison are in their first collegiate season, coupled with interim coach Jennifer Lopez’s first year in charge of the squad.

The team is 4-3 on the season, including an undefeated 3-0 at home, but the herd is coming off a tough match at the University of North Dakota where they were swept.

Lopez is not concerned though as her team prepares for a few matches at home before conference play.

The Bison are going for their first conference title since winning four in a row during Lopez’s four playing years from 2008-11.

Related Post

Bison Basketball Preps for Oral Roberts
Bison Basketball Looks for Improvement on Glass
Bison Baseball Looks for Momentum in Last Stretch ...
Bison Basketball Looks for Response After Back-to-...

You Might Like

Minnesota Power Company to Help Hurricane Irma Victims

MINNESOTA -- While thousands of people are trying to flee Florida before Hurricane Irma hits, a Minnesota-based power company is sending crews into the state. Minnesota Power crews are gearing up and working on gathering supplies they will need once…