Coach of the Week: NDSU Volleyball’s Jennifer Lopez

Lopez and the Bison are 4-3 heading into the NDSU Invitational

FARGO, N.D. — Nearly half of North Dakota State’s volleyball roster consists of freshmen.

Six of the 13 Bison are in their first collegiate season, coupled with interim coach Jennifer Lopez’s first year in charge of the squad.

The team is 4-3 on the season, including an undefeated 3-0 at home, but the herd is coming off a tough match at the University of North Dakota where they were swept.

Lopez is not concerned though as her team prepares for a few matches at home before conference play.

The Bison are going for their first conference title since winning four in a row during Lopez’s four playing years from 2008-11.