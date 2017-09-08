Eighteen People Homeless After Apartment Fire in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. — Eighteen people in Wahpeton are homeless after a devastating fire ravaged an apartment complex that left six apartments gutted.

Luan Nguyen’s apartment at 1702 9th Street North in Wahpeton may still be standing, but he can’t go inside the place he calls home.

“It sucks because now, just getting off work I want to sit and relax but I can’t. I mean I feel for everyone because no one can go into this apartment now, I mean everyone is relocated somewhere I’m sure but it sucks because in an instant something can get taken away from you,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen said he clocked in at his overnight job at 11:00 p.m. and just 10 minutes later, his co–worker told him the news no one wants to hear.

The place he called home was on fire.

He rushed home as fast as he could.

“There were fire trucks, police cars everywhere, people just lined up on the street,” said Nguyen.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor and made its way up to third floor quickly, swallowing up six apartments.

After the firefighters put out the flames, Nguyen was able to go inside his apartment, which didn’t catch fire, but was heavily damaged.

“I was let in real quick and escorted in to grab a few items, like clothing and stuff and it’s just really damp in there I don’t have any fire damage but all of the spraying and watering down just watered my apartment down,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen said he was offered to be put up in a hotel and left his name and number to be contacted by the Red Cross.

But as for when he can collect his other things, he said he’s in the dark.

“I have no idea what’s going on, there’s sheriff’s lines everywhere, I guess I’m not allowed to go into my apartment right now. I just got to figure out what to do I guess. I’m quite unsure about everything,” said Nguyen.

Although the building has significant damage, no one was hurt.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.