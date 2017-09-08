Fall Season: Gay Men’s Chorus of Fargo-Moorhead

The new season is here, and they need new members.

It’s the start of the new fall and winter concert season for the first gay men’s chorus to hit the region, and they’re opening their doors to all of us.

So we at the KVRR Morning Show opened our doors to them — our studio doors, to be exact. To get the scoop on the open house coming this Sunday, September 10th, the Morning Show’s Emily Welker sat down with GMC-FM’s Adam Johnston to talk about the event, and why they’re looking for more vocalists to help them bring the new concert season to life.

If you go:

Location:

First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fargo – right off of University Drive

4 PM, Sunday, September 10

Free food, chat with group members, learn a song

1101 17th Ave S

Fargo, ND 58103