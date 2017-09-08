Fargo Police Hold Concert to Connect With Students

The Fargo Police Department Teamed up With The Criminal Justice Club at Fargo South High School to Bond Students With Officers

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo South High School students had a lunch full of singing and dancing.

That’s all thanks to the school’s Criminal Justice Club and the Fargo Police Department.

At a time when the relationships between people and police across the country are on sometimes shaky ground, this concert proves that bridges can be built.

The band DPB and Crew from Alabama traveled to the high school to give a concert in hopes of building a stronger relationship between police and students.

“Help them recognize that we’re not the bad guy, that we are their friends, that we want to invest in their lives and help them make good choices and build trust so that they can turn to us if they ever need any assistance,” said Cristie Jacobsen, the Fargo South School Resource Officer.

Along with enjoying the performance, multiple officers made sure to go to different lunch tables to try and create bonds with everyone.