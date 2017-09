KVRR Roundtable: Bison Ready for Eastern Washington

KVRR team analyzes the NDSU vs. Eastern Washington game

FARGO, N.D. — No. 2 NDSU football heads west to take on No. 7 Eastern Washington on Saturday. The Bison defeated the Eagles in their only meeting last year in Fargo 50-44 in overtime.

The KVRR Sports team previews the top-10 matchup in this week’s KVRR Sports Extra roundtable.