LIVE: Celebrating Diversity In The F/M Community

The World in Fargo-Moorhead Diverstiy Exhibit Highlights Locals Born In Other Countries
Adam Ladwig

 

Fauzia Haider is one of the people features in The World in Fargo-Moorhead Diversity exhibit on display now through October 1st at the downtown Fargo Public Library.

The exhibit features photos of people living in the F/M area who were born in a different country.

They share the stories of how they came to America.

Haider joins Adam Ladwig to share her story.

She is from Pakistan, and moved to Fargo about two decades ago.

She talks about what people from different backgrounds can bring to a community as a whole.

The people featured in the exhibit will be sharing their stories in person at the library on Sunday, September 17th

 

 

You Might Like

NDSU Linebacker Nick DeLuca Questionable for Saturday's Game

FARGO, N.D. -- The injury bug continues to waste no time affecting North Dakota State football. Preseason FCS All-American linebacker Nick DeLuca is questionable heading into Saturday's game against No. 7 Eastern Washington. The NDSU Athletics Department is calling it…

Jasmine Block Shares Story of Survival: "She's a Warrior"

  ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Three suspects charged in the kidnapping and assault of a 15-year-old girl from Alexandria made their initial court appearances. Thirty-two-year-old Thomas Barker, a family friend, is charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, assault with a dangerous…