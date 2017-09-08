LIVE: Celebrating Diversity In The F/M Community

The World in Fargo-Moorhead Diverstiy Exhibit Highlights Locals Born In Other Countries

Fauzia Haider is one of the people features in The World in Fargo-Moorhead Diversity exhibit on display now through October 1st at the downtown Fargo Public Library.

The exhibit features photos of people living in the F/M area who were born in a different country.

They share the stories of how they came to America.

Haider joins Adam Ladwig to share her story.

She is from Pakistan, and moved to Fargo about two decades ago.

She talks about what people from different backgrounds can bring to a community as a whole.

The people featured in the exhibit will be sharing their stories in person at the library on Sunday, September 17th