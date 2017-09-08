LIVE: An Evening With Sean Astin To Help Local Non-Profits

Q&A Event Supports HERO And Fargo Film Festival

He helped search for a hidden pirate treasure, lead the ring-bearer to Mt. Doom in order to save Middle Earth, and inspired everyone as Rudy. Now he’s helping two local non-profits.

Brent Brandt with HERO, Healthcare Equipment Recycling Organization, joins Adam Ladwig to talk about An Evening with Sean Astin September 13th at the Fargo Theater.

Astin will present a Q&A about his career, from The Goonies to Lord of the Rings to Stranger Things.

Proceeds from the event are helping the Fargo Film Festival and HERO, which refurbishes used medical equipment for people in need here in our region.

You can find more information on the event and buy tickets by clicking this link.