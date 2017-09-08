Melinda’s Garden: Going Green

Going green isn't just for keeping your foliage in good condition.
Emily Welker

When you’re into gardening, you’re into green. Leaves, grasses, pine needles… all come in all sorts of green shades, and it’s oh-so-important to keep them that what to keep your garden healthy.

But keeping the planet green is important for gardeners too, and a great way to do that is to upcyle old, recyclable items into yard art and other decorative elements to display around your property. Let Melinda Myers show you some great ideas to keep your garden, and the planet green, in this week’s Melinda’s Garden moment.

