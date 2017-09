NDSU Linebacker Nick DeLuca Questionable for Saturday’s Game

DeLuca reportedly has a "non-ACL" knee injury

FARGO, N.D. — The injury bug continues to waste no time affecting North Dakota State football.

Preseason FCS All-American linebacker Nick DeLuca is questionable heading into Saturday’s game against No. 7 Eastern Washington.

The NDSU Athletics Department is calling it a “non-ACL” knee injury, but he is still being evaluated.

DeLuca missed 11 games in 2016 with season-ending shoulder surgery and was cleared for a medical redshirt so he could return for a sixth year of eligibility.

The Bison kick off against EWU Saturday at 3:00 p.m.