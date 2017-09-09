Bison Football Throttles Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. (NDSU Athletics) – No. 2-ranked North Dakota State rushed for 375 yards and rolled to a 40-13 victory over No. 6-ranked Eastern Washington in a key non-conference football game Saturday, Sept. 9.

Bruce Anderson had 160 yards and one touchdown and Lance Dunn ran for 148 yards and three TDs for the Bison, who averaged 6.0 yards per carry. NDSU (2-0) outgained Eastern Washington in total yards 532 to 204.

Strong safety Robbie Grimsley intercepted two passes and broke up two others for the NDSU defense, which slowed Eastern Washington’s up-tempo offense to just 54 plays. Cornerback Jalen Allison and linebacker Chris Board each had a team-high five tackles.

“I thought ultimately our run game could wear them down, and we were able to do that,” said NDSU head coach Chris Klieman. “They had the one explosive play that led to a touchdown drive, but other than that they didn’t have explosive plays.”

After NDSU punted to start the third quarter, Eastern Washington (0-2) pulled within 19-13 when Roldan Alcobendas connected on a 22-yard field goal to cap a nine-play, 51-yard drive.

The Bison scored on their next three drives before running out the final 11 minutes, 50 seconds of the game with a 17-play drive that went 81 yards to the Eastern Washington 4-yard line.

NDSU quarterback Easton Stick went 13 of 20 passing for 157 yards. Nate Jenson led five Bison receivers with five catches for 75 yards. Eagles quarterback Gage Gubrud was just 10 of 30 for 134 yards.

An estimated 2,000 of the 10,231 fans in attendance were clad in yellow to support the Bison, who spoiled an anniversary of sorts for Eastern Washington. It was the 50th game on the famous red turf of Roos Field, which drew its 15th largest crowd.

North Dakota State has an off week before playing its final non-conference game Saturday, Sept. 23, against Robert Morris (Pa.) at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.