Cobbers Football Conquers Wisc.-Whitewater

Concordia upsets the 6-time national champions.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In its home opener of the 2017 campaign the Concordia Cobbers did what many have tried to do an failed to over the last decade, beat Wisconsin-Whitewater in football. The Cobs upset the Warhawks 25-17 Saturday at the Jake.

Running Back Chad Johnson rushed for 146 yards and two scores for Concordia in the win. Dallas Raftevold had an interception for the defense, but the play of the game came from Linebacker Alex Bergh on 4th and goal from the one. The Warhawks trailed by eight with just a few seconds left in the game, and Alex Bergh made a tackle for a loss to seal the victory.

Concordia improves to 2-0 on the season.