Four Alumni Inducted into North High Hall of Fame

School picks inductees based on how they served their high school in the past and the community now

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo North High is recognizing alumni for their contributions to the school.

Jill Larson, Chris Myers, Arthur Phillips and Ray Callaghan were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

Every year, the school picks alumni to induct into the Hall as part of their Homecoming events.

The inductees attend the Homecoming pep rally, speak in classes and go to the Homecoming game.

“We feel very proud of our school and the accomplishments of our students is a reflection on parents, elementary schools, middle schools and the community as a whole,” said principal Andy Dahlen. “So we’re just fortunate that we’re able to do that today.”

This is the 21st year the school has inducted alumni into its Hall of Fame.