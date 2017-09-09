West Fargo Park District Holds Fall Rummage Sale

The sale helps residents get rid of unwanted craft items, antiques and collectables

WEST FARGO, N.D. — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. This was the case at the West Fargo Park District’s Fall Rummage Sale.

Admission is just $1, and kids 17 and under got in for free.

The park district puts on the sale every year before the cooler season to help people get rid of unwanted items.

Crafts, antiques and collectibles were at the sale.

“The park district has been doing it for so long that people look forward to it each time.

It brings in the whole community together to trade and sell stuff,” said Matthew Johnson, recreation specialist at the West Fargo Park District. “So I just think it’s great that it brings a lot of people out.”

About 100 vendors were at the Fall Sale. A Spring Sale with 250 vendors takes place next year.