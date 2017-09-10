“218 to Texas” Rallying Minnesotans to Help Hurricane Victims

The initiative is also working on plans to help those in southern Florida
Nick Broadway

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — A grassroots group in Park Rapids is rallying northern Minnesotans to bring bottled water to Texas.

“You’re sitting online, you’re hitting the sad face button, you’re hitting the like button, the angry button,” said Jenny Larson with the initiative. “I don’t wanna do that. I wanna do something.”

The group 218 to Texas is collecting donations and enlisting volunteers to bring a semi-truckload of water to southern Texas.

They told us a truck driver from the area has already volunteered to make the trip.

One of the helpers said she lived through a hurricane in Texas when she was six years old.

“I remember my mother putting water in the bathtub,” said Jackie Jo Fastenow, an Arkansas woman who frequently visits her cabin near Park Rapids. “The four of us, my mother and my mom and dad, had this little picnic with Vienna sausages.”

“Our goal is pretty simple,” added Denese Jokela, head of the initiative. “Get water from northern Minnesota to southern Texas.”

Of their $3,000 goal, they’ve already raised about $1,500.

To find out how you can help, head to their Facebook page by clicking here.

Related Post

“Save Our Summer” Blood Drive: More Do...
Jet Ski Rider Goes Missing at West Battle Lake
Vigil for Savanna Greywind Held on MSUM Campus
911 Dispatcher Answers Daughter’s Call for H...

You Might Like

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund Crowned Miss America 2018

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ -- Here she is: Miss North Dakota has been crowned Miss America 2018. Cara Mund bested a field of 51 competitors from each state and the District of Columbia during the weeklong event's finale Sunday night in…

HOPE Inc. Holds 6th Annual Fashion Show

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- HOPE Inc. gives people with mobility challenges new opportunities every day. "We all have different disabilities, but we all come together we have no disabilities," said James Henderson who has…