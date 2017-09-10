ATV Passenger Killed By SUV Identified

Crash Happened Saturday Evening Near St. John, North Dakota
TJ Nelson

ROLETTE CO., ND — An 18-year-old woman was killed when an SUV struck a stalled all-terrain vehicle in Rolette County.

The highway patrol says the crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday near St. John.

Taitum Eller of St. John was a passenger on the ATV that was being pulled by another ATV and she was killed.

The driver of that ATV suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the other ATV driver was not hurt.

The SUV driver also was not hurt.

The patrol is investigating.

