Miss North Dakota Cara Mund Crowned Miss America 2018

North Dakota's First Ever Miss America

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Here she is: Miss North Dakota has been crowned Miss America 2018.

Cara Mund bested a field of 51 competitors from each state and the District of Columbia during the weeklong event’s finale Sunday night in Atlantic City.

Miss America 2017, Savvy Shields, former Miss Arkansas, placed the crown on her teary-eyed successor’s head as the new Miss America accepted applause and cheers from the audience and judges.

Miss North Dakota emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.

The 23-year-old Bismarck native is a graduate of Brown University.