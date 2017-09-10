Suicide Prevention Walks Happening Across the Country

FARGO, ND — Out of the darkness community walks are happening all over the country.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its 12th annual walk in Fargo.

More than 1,400 walkers showed their support for survivors and lives lost while walking down North University Drive.

They also listened to a live band, created posters, learned about health services and hung an item on the Memory Wall in honor of a loved one.

Organizers want people to know that there is a community for those struggling and for those who want to be more educated.

“We also want to be the voice for suicide prevention. We want people to talk about suicide. We want people to say it’s okay that they’re struggling. We encourage them to seek out and get help. If you’re struggling and you seek out for help we see that’s a sign of courage,” said Samantha Bruers, the area director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is working to raise $100,000 and has currently raised over $74,000.

You can donate until the end of the year.