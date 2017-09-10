Two Men Arrested After Breaking Into House And Firing Shots

Suspects Were Located In An Apartment Near UND

GRAND FORKS, ND — Two men are in custody after breaking into a house in Grand Forks and firing weapons.

It happened in the noon hour in the 500 block of Circle Drive West.

Police say 19-year-old Joe Melvin and 18-year-old Fahad Hussein startled the homeowner and fired shots as they fled.

They fired additional rounds at the homeowner and residence from outside.

The men were located in an apartment near UND and arrested for robbery and terrorizing.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.