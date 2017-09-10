Two Men Arrested After Breaking Into House And Firing Shots

Suspects Were Located In An Apartment Near UND
TJ Nelson

GRAND FORKS, ND — Two men are in custody after breaking into a house in Grand Forks and firing weapons.

It happened in the noon hour in the 500 block of Circle Drive West.

Police say 19-year-old Joe Melvin and 18-year-old Fahad Hussein startled the homeowner and fired shots as they fled.

They fired additional rounds at the homeowner and residence from outside.

The men were located in an apartment near UND and arrested for robbery and terrorizing.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Related Post

Grand Forks Man Killed in Rollover Crash Near Hill...
Foxhome Woman Identified in Accidental Shooting
Three Vehicles Involved in Shooting in Moorhead
Grand Forks Police Searching for Suspect in Hammer...

You Might Like

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund Crowned Miss America 2018

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ -- Here she is: Miss North Dakota has been crowned Miss America 2018. Cara Mund bested a field of 51 competitors from each state and the District of Columbia during the weeklong event's finale Sunday night in…

HOPE Inc. Holds 6th Annual Fashion Show

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- HOPE Inc. gives people with mobility challenges new opportunities every day. "We all have different disabilities, but we all come together we have no disabilities," said James Henderson who has…