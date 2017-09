Barnesville’s Martz Dazzles his way to Play of the Week

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Brady Martz is the winner of the D.J. Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week for his rushing touchdown against DGF.

Martz broke numerous tackles and sprinted past the defense for the score.

