BBB Warning Business Owners About BBB Scam Emails

The email says they are in some violation of an act, or committed an act of abuse

FARGO, ND — The Better Business Bureau is warning businesses about scam emails claiming the sender is from the BBB.

They are signed from different people from the Abuse Department, which the BBB says does not exist.

They are telling people that if you receive an email from someone claiming they are from the BBB, you should read the email carefully for misspellings, grammatical errors and generic greetings to tell it’s fake.

“If you receive the email, please don’t click on any of the links of the attachments, that’s the biggest thing,” said Heather Johnson of the BBB. “We ask that if you hit reply and hover over where it’s going, where the email is sent back you can often see that it’s not going to Better Business Bureau. It may end up at a gmail account or a yahoo account.”

The BBB is asking for you to send them a copy of the email to phishing@council.bbb.org and then delete the email from your computer.