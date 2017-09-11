“What Have I Done?” Woman Who Fatally Hit Minnesota Police Officer Did Not Have a License

The officer had turned on the flashing emergency lights on his squad car to indicate that traffic should move over for him

WAYZATA, Minn. — The driver who fatally hit a Wayzata, Minnesota police officer on Highway 12 has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Officer William “Bill” Mathews was removing debris off the highway when he was struck by 54-year-old Beth Freeman of Mound.

Witnesses said Freeman got out of her vehicle after the crash and kept saying, “What have I done?”

She has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of driving after her license was canceled.