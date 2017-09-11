Fall Story Time Series at the Fargo Public Library

14-Week Storytime Sessions are Offered For Toddlers, Preschoolers, and Families at the Fargo Public Library

FARGO, ND — If you’re looking for a place that has a story time for your kid to enjoy, look no further.

The Fargo Public Library officially started up their fall story time series for toddlers, preschoolers and families.

The 14–week program is free and allows your kid to attend one session per week.

Story time is offered at three different locations: Main, Northport, and Dr. James Carlson Libraries.

“Learning how to read actually starts at birth,” said Children Services Coordinator Amber Embory. “There are skills, actual skills, that have been identified by researchers that kids have to have or they won’t be ready to learn how to read. Many of these skills can be learned in story time.”

If you would like to participate in story time, you can register by clicking here.