Fighting Hawks football ready for Top-25 Matchup

No. 10 UND battles No. 23 South Dakota this Saturday.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Fighting Hawks football continued its home dominance in the Alerus Center. UND shut out Missouri State on Saturday for their 7th consecutive regular season win in Grand Forks dating back to 2015.

This was also the first shutout for Bubba Schweigert as UND’s head coach, but Schweigert and his group know that it doesn’t get any easier now when they go down to take on the 23rd–ranked South Dakota this Saturday.

“It’ll be great for our fans that will be traveling down I–29,” Schweigert said. “I’m sure it will be a lot of fun for the South Dakota fans, because this is a big game for both programs. We have a lot of respect for their program and their coaching staff. We’re looking forward to the challenge. It will be a tough, tough match up for us.”

Last season the two went to double overtime. So the defense knows how good the Coyotes offense can be.

“They’re physical. They have a big athletic quarterback,” Linebacker Jake Disterhaupt said. “They’re full of talent. They’re going to be a hard nosed football team. They play to our style so it’s gonna be fun.”

Offensively, the Hawks say they gotta be ready.

“I just remember it as a hard nosed football team that we played that day,” Running Back Brady Oliveira said. “I feel like it is gonna be the same kind of game going into the Saturday coming up. They’re a hard nosed football team. It’s gonna be a grind of a game. It’s gonna be a dog fight out there.”