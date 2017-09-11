Have a Drink: Krystal Company Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Frozen Beverage

The Krystal Company, a restaurant chain, makes the green apple slushie at all of their restaurants and is a favorite among many customers

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Krystal Company, with the help of Kool-Aid, made history at the Tennessee State Fair with setting a Guinness World Record for the largest frozen beverage.

Nine blenders with nine operators and plenty of other staff used Kool-Aid drink mix to make the world’s largest green apple slushie, pour it into a giant cup and set the record at 255 gallons.

The Krystal Company, a restaurant chain, makes the green apple slushie at all of their restaurants and is a favorite among many customers.

Setting the record is all in celebration of the company’s 85th birthday.

The event took place at the Tennessee State Fair and there was plenty to go around.

Audience members were able to drink from the record-winning slushie after the announcement was made.

Krystal Company was founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1932 and now has 360 restaurants in 11 states.

If you would like to check them out, click here.