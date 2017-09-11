Petition to Demolish Apartment Building of Savanna Greywind, Neighbors Unhappy

They instead want this energy focused on putting up a permanent memorial for Savanna Greywind

FARGO, ND — Almost 2,000 people signed a petition to tear down the apartment complex where police said Savanna Greywind was kidnapped.

The neighbors we spoke with all strongly disagree with the petition since they still live in the building.

Christopher Miranda told us he wants this attention focused on putting up a permanent memorial for Greywind.

The petition is on change.org and was written by a user called, “Concerned Neighbor.”

One mother who lives in the lower level said she would have nowhere else to go.

“Tearing it down ain’t gonna help anything,” Kristina Budke said. “It’s always gonna be here, it’s always gonna have happened. Where do we go? We don’t have any place to go.”

The petition also cites poor cosmetic looks as another reason to tear down the apartment building.