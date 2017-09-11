The Red River Valley Remembers and Honors 9/11

The scars on the nation's psyche are still fresh

RED RIVER VALLEY — It’s been 16 years since many call the worst day in modern American history and the scars on the nation’s psyche are still fresh.

It’s known as the September 11th terrorist attacks, or 9/11, all around the world.

City leaders, law enforcement and members of the community gathered on the Veterans Memorial Bridge to honor and remember the lives lost and those who risked their lives to save others.

KVRR Chief Photographer Patrick Conteh brings us this look at how our community’s leaders and first responders are coming together to remember what happened.