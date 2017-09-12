248,000 North Dakota Residents May Be Affected By Equifax Breach

BISMARCK – North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says more than 248,000 of the state’s residents may have had their personal information exposed in a nationwide data breach of credit reporting company Equifax.
Stenehjem’s office said Tuesday that Equifax provided the number of North Dakotans who are potentially exposed to the data breach.
The information includes Social Security numbers, birthdates, addresses and possibly driver’s license and credit card information.
Atlanta-based Equifax says 143 million Americans had their information exposed.
Stenehjem says people should also file a fraud alert on their credit reports. Information on how to file a fraud alert can be found on the attorney general’s website, at https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/.
